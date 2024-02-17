Chris Wilder admits he is delighted with both the attitude and ability of Sheffield United's future young stars coming through the ranks, suggesting that the future is bright at Bramall Lane. Young Oliver Arblaster - who is close to agreeing a new contract, as The Star revealed this morning - could become the latest homegrown Premier League debutant against Brighton this weekend.

The likes of Andre Brooks and Will Osula have also enjoyed a dream chance to shine in the top flight of English football this season and have both committed their futures to Bramall Lane. With Jili Buyabu, Femi Seriki and Antwoine Hackford also doing likewise, United have future-proofed themselves with a core of young players who are fully aware of the culture of the football club - a situation that delights the manager.

“It really is," said Wilder, when asked if it was important to have a homegrown heart to the Blades' team. "They’re message-carriers as well – culture carriers – whether you're a young lad or an older player. They want to be here, which is great, and do well for themselves, their families and their football club.

“There's no downside to having players of that attitude and ability coming through – and I’m delighted that we have. It's an extremely passionate football city and a lot of good young players have come through to play at the highest level. We need to keep on that journey with our academy to make sure that pathway is there and we’re strong in that area by continuing to produce players and giving them the opportunity to play.”

It is a journey that Sheffield-born Blade Wilder himself took, albeit via a spell at Southampton as a young player before returning to his boyhood club. "My debut was a bit different," he smiled. "I think it was the FA Cup third round in front of about 7,500 punters and we were in the old second division. It’s completely different to the boys playing in the Premier League now in front of full houses.

