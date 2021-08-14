Sheffield United: Boss endorses loan plan but EFL rivals fear being priced out of a move for Blades striker

As The Star reported earlier this week, some members of Bramall Lane’s hierarchy would prefer to place Jebbison with Beerschot, who signed his team mate Femi Seriki on Thursday, rather than sanction a switch to either Sunderland or Burton Albion.

Sources at the Stadium of Light and Pirelli Stadium last night confirmed Jebbison has held talks with them both after being informed of their intention to hire him for the remainder of the season. However, one suggested that neither can afford to pay the faculty fee United are demanding in order to process the transfer. Although the exact amount Jebbison’s employers want has yet to be confirmed, there is speculation it could be as high as £1m after watching the 18-year-old score on his full Premier League debut towards the end of last term.

Jokanovic, whose side returns to Championship action at Swansea City tonight, was appointed soon after United’s relegation from the top-flight was confirmed. With his squad overload with attacking options, the Serb believes Jebbison will benefit from regular first team football elsewhere if he proves unable to shoehorn him into United’s starting eleven.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison (right): Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.