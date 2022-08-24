Sheffield United boss discusses future of strikers amid "loads of interest" ahead of transfer deadline

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men played big parts in United’s pre-season programme after getting first-team opportunities towards the back end of the last campaign. But the return to fitness of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie has pushed them back down the pecking order, with United minded to let one leave before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Given Jebbison’s appearance on the bench for United’s last two Championship fixtures, and his experience of senior football last season on loan at Burton Albion, it appears he is currently ahead of Osula in Heckingbottom’s plans, with the Denmark youth international lined up for a loan move to expose him to prolonged first-team action.

“I’m fine if they stay,” Heckingbottom said of the pair ahead of Friday night’s trip to Luton Town.

“But we want to do what’s best for them and ultimately the club long term. It was always going to be late in the window [when a decision was made] because we want to make sure we have got the right squad.

“We want everyone here. Maybe one of those boys, I can see them benefitting from senior football, like Will who’s not experienced it yet.

“But the rest, that’s our squad and we’re ready.”

Heckingbottom suggested a decision could be taken late on the window over allowing one of the teenagers to leave. Burton are known to impress United with their handling of Jebbison last season, with the England youth international progressing well under the guidance of former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in Staffordshire, and the Brewers would be open to exploring a similar arrangement with Osula for the rest of the campaign.