Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United climbed to the top of the Championship table following a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, with the manner of Saturday’s performance suggesting the squad Heckingbottom has assembled is capable of mounting a serious challenge for promotion.

But with just over a week to go until the market closes, Heckingbottom has spent the past fortnight fielding questions about players including Sander Berge and Max Lowe. The two players, who both started the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, have been linked with moves away over the course of a summer which has seen the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee arrive at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berge, who has a release clause of £35m written into his contract, is a confirmed target of Club Brugge amid claims he could be allowed to depart for less than that figure.

“I appreciate it’s a business,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We should be making performance-related decisions as soon as possible, though, rather than just black and white spread sheet ones. What you leave yourself with is just as important as the money at times.”

A charge notice registered at Companies House earlier this month revealed Macquarie Bank, who have already done business with United since their relegation from the Premier League, “has agreed, pursuant to the facility agreement, to provide the lender with a loan facility on a secured basis.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Speaking before the contest with Rovers, which saw Iliman Ndiaye score twice after Oliver Norwood had fired United in front, Heckingbottom again made no secret of the fact he wants Berge to remain in South Yorkshire.

Reminding how Rovers experienced a dramatic drop in form last season when they lost Ben Brereton Diaz and Reda Khadra, now of United, to injury he said: “That shows how important certain key players are.”

“We’ve had those conversations,” Heckingbottom added. “About the point of the window and also the value of a replacement and competing at the top end. My job, the way I see it, is to protect the team.”

Sander Berge (R) has been linked with a move away this summer: George Wood/Getty Images

United produced a superb performance against Rovers, with only the heroics of visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski preventing them from winning by an even greater margin.

“We knew it was going to be tough when we came here. Sheffield United have an excellent squad and lots of quality players,” Tomasson conceded. “They will be among many people’s favourites this season.

“It was a well deserved win and they were much better than us. It would be good for us to boost the squad with a couple of players. Thomas is a brilliant ‘keeper. He always puts high demands on himself and that’s what good players do.”

Iliman Ndiaye was on target twice as Sheffield United climbed to the top of the Championship: George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom, whose squad travels to Luton Town on Friday, was also full of praise for United’s display.

“I thought the lads did excellent,” he said. “Really pleasing and I enjoyed watching them. But it is still far too early to say who will be among the strongest in the division this season.”