Sheffield United: Boss delivers message to the board as transfer deadline looms large
Paul Heckingbottom has urged Sheffield United to base their decisions during the closing stages of the transfer window on sporting factors rather than “spreadsheets”, after admitting it will now be almost impossible to replace anyone sold before next month’s deadline.
United climbed to the top of the Championship table following a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, with the manner of Saturday’s performance suggesting the squad Heckingbottom has assembled is capable of mounting a serious challenge for promotion.
But with just over a week to go until the market closes, Heckingbottom has spent the past fortnight fielding questions about players including Sander Berge and Max Lowe. The two players, who both started the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, have been linked with moves away over the course of a summer which has seen the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee arrive at Bramall Lane.
Berge, who has a release clause of £35m written into his contract, is a confirmed target of Club Brugge amid claims he could be allowed to depart for less than that figure.
“I appreciate it’s a business,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We should be making performance-related decisions as soon as possible, though, rather than just black and white spread sheet ones. What you leave yourself with is just as important as the money at times.”
A charge notice registered at Companies House earlier this month revealed Macquarie Bank, who have already done business with United since their relegation from the Premier League, “has agreed, pursuant to the facility agreement, to provide the lender with a loan facility on a secured basis.”
Speaking before the contest with Rovers, which saw Iliman Ndiaye score twice after Oliver Norwood had fired United in front, Heckingbottom again made no secret of the fact he wants Berge to remain in South Yorkshire.
Reminding how Rovers experienced a dramatic drop in form last season when they lost Ben Brereton Diaz and Reda Khadra, now of United, to injury he said: “That shows how important certain key players are.”
“We’ve had those conversations,” Heckingbottom added. “About the point of the window and also the value of a replacement and competing at the top end. My job, the way I see it, is to protect the team.”
United produced a superb performance against Rovers, with only the heroics of visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski preventing them from winning by an even greater margin.
“We knew it was going to be tough when we came here. Sheffield United have an excellent squad and lots of quality players,” Tomasson conceded. “They will be among many people’s favourites this season.
“It was a well deserved win and they were much better than us. It would be good for us to boost the squad with a couple of players. Thomas is a brilliant ‘keeper. He always puts high demands on himself and that’s what good players do.”
Heckingbottom, whose squad travels to Luton Town on Friday, was also full of praise for United’s display.
“I thought the lads did excellent,” he said. “Really pleasing and I enjoyed watching them. But it is still far too early to say who will be among the strongest in the division this season.”
