Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder played down the on-field bust-up between Jack Robinson and Vini Souza that threatened to overshadow a battling performance from Sheffield United in their defeat to Wolves this afternoon. The Blades were much improved from last weekend's 5-0 defeat at home to Brighton as they went down 1-0 at Molineux.

The story could have been vastly different if either James McAtee or Rhian Brewster had taken good first-half chances, with United pushing back the home side in the second half as they searched for an equaliser. But their efforts threatened to become a sideshow after a bizarre first-half incident which saw Robinson and Souza square up to each other and appear to raise hands after a disagreement after a Wolves chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was serious enough to warrant a VAR check for violent conduct which saw both players eventually go unpunished, with captain Anel Ahmedhodzic acting as peacemaker to separate the two. Speaking afterwards, Wilder said: "That happens, at every football club up and down the country, three or four times a year. That sort of coming together. Of course we can't condone it, it has to stay at a level. We have a responsibility to young kids out there playing, I get that. But that happens behind closed doors at every level. It'll happen at Man City and it'll happen at the bottom of League Two.

"Of course you don't want to see it happen but it does. VAR spotted it, of course, because they spot everything else. For me, you just move on pretty quickly as long as it doesn't step over the line, which they understand and they're cool about. They were told of their responsibility at half-time and it all got smoothed over."