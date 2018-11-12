Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises ‘outstanding’ Blades and Wednesday fans for respectful Remembrance tribute ahead of Sheffield Derby

Sheffield United manager has praised “outstanding” supporters of both the Blades and Sheffield Wednesday after they respectfully observed a period of Remembrance before last Friday’s Steel City Derby.

Under the banner of ‘Sheffield Remembers’ both sides united to pay tribute to our war dead, with a poignant ‘Last Post’ played by bugler Glen Boyington.

Sky Sports came under fire after playing artificial crowd noise over pictures of Boyington playing, later issuing an apology on Twitter, but Wilder said after the goalless draw: “I thought the fans, with the minute’s silence and the bugler and the Last Post, were outstanding.

“The tribute was immaculately respected by both sets of supporters. We can sometimes get caught up in it all, but it's a football match and sometimes there are bigger issues.

“It was a great occasion to be involved in, without getting the three points we deserved.”