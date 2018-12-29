Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder praises Blades’ attitude after 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers

Chris Wilder was full of praise for his Sheffield United side’s attitude as they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Striker Billy Sharp scored two goals in three minutes before David McGoldrick sealed the win in a game which saw both sides have a player sent off.

United were a man down six minutes into the second half when Chris Basham was sent off for a second yellow card after being adjudged to have handled Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick.

But the numbers were evened up with 20 minutes to go when Richie Smallwood received a straight red card for a rash challenge on Sharp and Wilder said: "That's right up there.

"I've got to compliment the opposition for the way they attacked the game in the first half. They freshened it up, had energy on the pitch and it was a bit of a grind for us.

"They were as good a team for 45 minutes as there's been at Bramall Lane. They were positive and we found it a bit of a struggle.

"The outcome of the game, especially when we went down to 10 men...no one would have seen the result coming."

He continued: "I thought the shape of the team was great, left two up front, played three loose in midfield,

"Dean Henderson has made one good save but the majority of their play was in and around the areas that didn't really hurt us.

"If it has to be a grind second half we have come out the other end and we can't play our free-flowing football, we have to show our quality - and they certainly did."

The first half was a closely contested affair as both sides hit the woodwork but the Blades took advantage within two minutes of Smallwood's dismissal.

In the 73rd minute, top scorer Sharp was sent through on goal and thundered the ball into the net from close range.

Three minutes later the same player guided a volley past goalkeeper David Raya into the bottom corner and the win was sealed seven minutes from time when John Fleck set up McGoldrick, who chested in the hosts' third goal.