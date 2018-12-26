Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises all-round performance as Blades beat Derby at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, hailed an all-round team performance as his Blades side beat Derby 3-1 and went fourth in the Championship.

Tempers frayed both on and off the field as Wilder exchanged words with his counterpart Lampard in a lively fixture between two of the Championship's top six.

The win, with goals from each of the three United strikers to feature, lifts them to fourth, while Lampard's Derby drop to sixth.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring after 41 minutes, before Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson levelled with a trademark direct free-kick.

The Blades kept pushing for the three points and they were rewarded with goals for David McGoldrick and Leon Clarke in what was a deserved victory for the home side.

Wilder said: "I thought it was a really good game and I'm delighted with my team and the way they went about it. It was an all-round performance and everyone contributed.

Chris Basham and Billy Sharp celebrates victory

"It's not easy to win games at Championship level and we won a really excellent game of football today and we deservedly did that.

"It was an even first half shaded by the opponents, but we came roaring out second half and we should score just after half-time.

"We created the better chances always knowing they've got some really good players. The free-kick the boy hits is a wonder goal.

"It was a proper Sheffield United atmosphere and the crowd today were right at it and I thought my players were right at it - especially in the second half.

"I thought we looked a threat going forward all afternoon and if it comes off you have days like today where it's all positive and it's a great place to play."