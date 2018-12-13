Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder pledges to get maximum out of budget after confirming he expects no permanent signings in January

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has pledged to once again "get the maximum" out of his budget for the January transfer window after admitting that he is unlikely to make any permanent signings.

The United manager recently handed his list of transfer targets to Bramall Lane's board, currently in turmoil as co-owners Prince Abdullah and Kevin McCabe battle for sole control of the club.

And, speaking ahead of tomorrow evening’s game against West Bromwich Albion, Wilder confirmed that he has been told what funds he has at his disposal as he attempts to continue his side's push for promotion - but that no permanent signings will be made.

"We'll be looking at loans but it's important to get the right ones in, with the right quality and mentality," Wilder said.

"Hopefully if we do that, we can take it a little longer than we did last season. It was an outstanding achievement to take it to the 45th game but I'm ambitious, I want to work in the Premier League and I want the club to be in the Premier League.

"I've spoken to the owners and I'm working with the budget I've been given. Any manager would always want more but it is what it is, and we'll get the most out of it in our way. I'll get the maximum out of it, as I've always tried to do."

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd`: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Ahead of the visit of Darren Moore’s Albion, United have recalled young striker Tyler Smith from his loan spell at Barrow AFC – with Leon Clarke facing a late fitness test.

“We’re just assessing Leon and we’ll give him as much time as possible,” Wilder said.

“We've recalled young Tyler from Barrow, where he’s done well and scored a few goals. That’s good, for the lad and for the other youngsters in the academy who are seeing opportunities for themselves.

“So if Leon isn't involved, then Tyler will – and we're looking forward to that.”