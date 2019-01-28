Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder hopes Norwich City result will give Blades stars extra ‘belief’ for promotion run-in to Premier League

Manager Chris Wilder hopes Saturday’s battling point at promotion rivals Norwich City gives his Sheffield United players some extra ‘belief’ in the race for Premier League football.

United twice hit back from a goal down to take a deserved point at Carrow Road, as skipper Billy Sharp netted twice to take his goal tally for the season to 18.

And Wilder, whose side climbed to third but remain three points behind Daniel Farke’s Canaries in the table, said: “The goal just before half-time gave us a jolt and a shot of belief, and sometimes that’s been a little bit of a criticism of my team.

“Maybe because of the jump we made from League One to the Championship, and top end Championship at that, they lack that touch. Hopefully it’ll kick us on now.”

League leaders Leeds United took advantage of the Carrow Road stalemate to go further clear of Norwich and the Blades with a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United's New York Stadium on Saturday, while Wilder's men are seven points clear of Bristol City in seventh.

“We’re only looking forward,” the Blades boss added.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd acknowledges the fans at Norwich: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“You can’t run a race thinking what’s behind you. We're looking in front and seeing if we can close the gap.

“There’s a huge amount of football to be played and it’s a crucial stage of the season, but I think every stage is crucial. If you lose your first ten games you’re setting yourself up to struggle, and if you have a good Christmas you can really push yourselves forward.

“But we've been consistent throughout and deserve our position. It’s important we keep performances consistent, and keep picking up points.

“Before Christmas a lot of people thought Leeds and Norwich were gone because of how far clear they are, but now they’re in touching distancewhich shows what the division is like.

"We just have to keep picking up points and keep our approach the same. We've also got a group of players who’ll say the same thing.”