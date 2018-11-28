Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder heaps praise on John Lundstram after triumphant return to starting eleven

Chris Wilder heaped praise on John Lundstram after the midfielder returned to the Sheffield United side for Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Brentford.

The former Oxford United man made his first start since mid-September at Griffin Park and helped United secure a victory that sends them to within three points of Championship leaders Norwich.

United will look to further cut that gap this weekend when they host Yorkshire rivals Leeds at Bramall Lane, and Wilder said: John came back in and picked up the pace of Championship football when he's not played for a long, long time. I thought that was excellent.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“The team might have raised a few eyebrows but we have a group of players who need to play. It was round pegs in round holes. We played a flat three in the middle because Brentford have got some dangerous players.

“But I never felt really in danger.”