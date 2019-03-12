Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder has no complaints over Gary Madine’s red card against Brentford as he reveals how striker reacted after game

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists he has no complaints with referee Tony Harrington’s decision to send off striker Gary Madine this evening against Brentford.

Madine, the on-loan Cardiff striker, was shown a straight red after a 35th-minute lunge at Ezri Konsa in Brentford’s half.

Chris Wilder and Gary Madine: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

That decision means Madine will be banned for three games, missing games against Leeds, Bristol City and Preston.

And Wilder, whose team triumphed 2-0 with goals from Oliver Norwood (pen) and sub David McGoldrick, said: “Straightaway I thought it was a red card, and I would have said that if we got beat.

“Gaz is devastated about the decision he took and I thought he started really well, too.

“He linked the play up and it was our best period, we had an opportunity each and Dean made a great save before we scored the penalty.

“Then for five or ten minutes I thought we were in the ascendancy and Gaz was at the heartbeat of that.

“Then he’s had a lunge at the lad, the ref’s seen it and I think it was the correct decision.”