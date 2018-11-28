Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hails character of his players after praising ‘reaction’ in midweek Brentford win

Chris Wilder praised his Sheffield United players for their reaction in the midweek win against Brentford after admitting he made changes with Saturday’s derby against Leeds United in mind.

Skipper Billy Sharp, a former Leeds player, and Mark Duffy both dropped to the bench for the clash at Griffin Park, which United won 3-2 thanks to an own goal, Oli Norwood and Leon Clarke.

Wilder was pleased with the side's reaction as a whole after last weekend's disappointing draw at South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United, and added: “We always felt we were in it and always felt we could win it.

Maybe we went off pan a bit on Saturday but that is what you have to do, what we've seen out there, to represent this football club.

“We created some really good chances. I thought we caused continual problems against a good side.

“The team might have raised a few eyebrows but we have a group of players who need to play. It was round pegs in round holes. We played a flat three in the middle because they've got some dangerous players.

“We made some big decisions and they've reacted the right way; the players who came in and the ones who were left out because of a number of things, including what we might do on Saturday.”