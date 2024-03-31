Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United saw more points slip from their grasp on Saturday as they gave up a two-goal lead late in the game against Fulham/ A long-range strike and a bicycle kick saw Chris Wilder's men miss out on what could have been a lifeline win at the bottom of the Premier League.

Points are disappearing quickly, and the Blades are running out of time, seven points from safety with a game in hand and just nine games remaining. Liverpool are next up, but in the meantime, we have rounded up the latest surrounding United and their rivals.

Wilder keeps his cool

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Wilder refused to criticise the officials for the amount of time that was added on against Fulham due to a recent fine he received, choosing not to risk further punishment. "I'm not going to get involved in any controversy in terms of my opinion, because it's already cost me," he said after the game.

"I'm quite a hard-working Yorkshire lad that works hard for his money, and I'm not prepared to give to The FA, or anybody else, so I'll keep those thoughts locked in."

Pickford slammed

United's relegation rivals Everton lost on Saturday after an own goal from Seamus Colemen late in the game. But Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown was left unimpressed with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's role in the goal. He said: "Look at the goalkeeper Pickford. He’s got his hands on his hips. He should be on red alert. I think it just creates an indecision, he starts to come for it and then it just hits Coleman.