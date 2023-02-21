Heckingbottom has until Thursday to respond to FA charge after Boro red card

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has until Thursday to respond to an FA charge following his red card against Middlesbrough last week.

Heckingbottom was sent to the stand by referee Andre Marriner after protesting a foul on James McAtee in the build-up to Boro’s third goal.

An FA statement read: “Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has been charged following their EFL Championship games against Middlesbrough on Thursday 16 February. It’s alleged that the manager’s behaviour was improper and/or violent in the 74th minute, and that is was also improper after he had been sent off.”

Heckingbottom has until Thursday to respond.

“I don’t like getting sent off and it was right that I was sent off,” said Heckingbottom at the time, while expressing frustration over the way matches are being officiated at present.

“My frustration and anger is that we see that every game and I’m having conversations with referees all the time,” Heckingbotham added.

“If Macca (McAtee) goes down, we get a foul, and the [opponent] gets booked. I just hate the way the game’s going with that.