Sheffield United boss addresses Oli Burke future as he reveals talks with Millwall manager

Burke spent last season on loan at The Den as Rowett’s men made a late push for the play-offs, and Rowett revealed earlier this week that he was interested in bringing the Scottish international back to the capital on a permanent basis.

Burke has rejoined his United teammates for pre-season training, with Heckingbottom admitting that, with United suffering an injury crisis of strikers, Burke would have played more football for the Blades had he remained at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the last campaign.

“I have spoken to Gary and Burkey about it but he’s our player,” Heckingbottom said today.

“Unless it makes sense, it’s pointless. I’m relaxed. There’s interest but no bid.”

“It was right for Burkey to go and play games,” he added. “But he would have got more game time if he stayed with how it played out.”