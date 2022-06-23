Sheffield United boss addresses Oli Burke future as he reveals talks with Millwall manager

Sheffield United will only sanction the departure of Oliver Burke if it works to their advantage this summer, despite boss Paul Heckingbottom acknowledging he has held talks with Millwall boss Gary Rowett about the future of the Lions-linked striker.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:30 pm

Burke spent last season on loan at The Den as Rowett’s men made a late push for the play-offs, and Rowett revealed earlier this week that he was interested in bringing the Scottish international back to the capital on a permanent basis.

Burke has rejoined his United teammates for pre-season training, with Heckingbottom admitting that, with United suffering an injury crisis of strikers, Burke would have played more football for the Blades had he remained at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the last campaign.

What United boss said about future of Lowe amid Forest links

“I have spoken to Gary and Burkey about it but he’s our player,” Heckingbottom said today.

“Unless it makes sense, it’s pointless. I’m relaxed. There’s interest but no bid.”

“It was right for Burkey to go and play games,” he added. “But he would have got more game time if he stayed with how it played out.”

Oliver Burke of Sheffield United in action: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
