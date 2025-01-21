Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United boost in Shea Charles transfer race after deal that could affect Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s hopes of signing Shea Charles on loan from Southampton this window would receive a boost if the Saints get a deal of their own over the line - which could in turn damage city rivals Wednesday’s hopes of sealing a Hillsborough return for the young midfielder. Charles has impressed in S6 this season but has been recalled by the Premier League strugglers.

As we reported recently Charles’ future depends on that of Lesley Ugochukwu, who signed for the Saints on loan from Chelsea in the summer. There was speculation that he could be recalled this month by the Londoners, leaving the Saints potentially short, but sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated to The Star that he is set to stay put on the south coast for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Charles has now been pushed even further down the pecking order at St. Mary’s after the Saints struck a deal for Albert Gronbaek, the Denmark international at Rennes. Gronbaek has signed for Southampton on an initial loan deal, with an option to make it permanent in the summer, while another midfielder at the French club, former Blades target Glen Kamara, has also been linked with Ivan Juric’s side.

The Blades are in the market for a midfielder of the profile that Charles fits, after losing Oliver Arblaster to a season-ending ACL injury - ironically suffered against Charles and Wednesday in the first Steel City derby of the season back in November. He is set to make one final appearance for the Owls, against Bristol City tomorrow night at Hillsborough, before returning to St. Mary’s ahead of a decision on his next steps.