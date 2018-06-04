Sheffield United: Board member Selahattin Baki announces switch to Fenerbahce

Selahattin Baki is stepping down as a board member at Sheffield United to take over a similar role at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Turkish businessman is a long-term adviser to Blades co-owner Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdul Aziz.

He was appointed as Sheffield United’s International Football Co-ordinator in November 2014.

Baki, a lifelong Fenerbahce fan, said on Twitter: “Dear Blades, I have been selected by Mr.Ali Koç to be a board member of Fenerbahçe Sports Club.

“This would not have happened if it wasn’t for the exciting 4 years I’ve had as a SUFC board member.

“I came to Sheffield merely as a fan and a businessman but left as a Champion director.

“The experience I have gained is priceless.

“I would like to thank all the Blades from the fans to the directors, employees and players. Once a Blade...... UTB⚔️

“The last but not least, I would like to thank HRH for his vision, trust and sometimes patience for forging me into the man I am today. None of this would have been possible without you sir. I am forever in your debt.”