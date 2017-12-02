Sheffield United: ‘Blame lies with me and players’ admits Chris Wilder after 3-1 defeat at Millwall

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted his side didn’t do enough to win the game as his side lost 3-1 at Millwall.

David Brooks’ impressive finish cancelled out Lee Gregory’s 14th-minute opener, but goals from Mahlon Romeo and Jake Cooper scored to condemn Wilder’s side to defeat.

Their run of three games without a win is their longest since January and Wilder said: "The blame 100 per cent totally lies with me and the team. We haven't done enough to win but they have.

"This game wasn't won tactically, in my opinion. It was won because they got to more first and second balls from the off.

"When we got to grips with that, we didn't punish them when we were on top.

"We made a mistake - nothing tactical. For 20 minutes, we didn't find the second goal, which we should have done. We make a mistake, they score, and we're chasing the game."