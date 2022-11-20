Sheffield United Women's boss Neil Redfearn

With a record-breaking 11,137 in attendance, Amy Rodgers and Atlanta Primus’ strikes either side of half-time fired the visitors to a 2-0 victory and left the Blades languishing 10th in the table.

Rodgers opened the scoring after just five minutes and despite a second-half United rally, Primus’ goal secured the high-flying Lionesses’ third consecutive victory over Neil Redfearn’s side.

United were denied an early penalty appeal and the Lionesses took full advantage, surging up the pitch before Rodgers found the bottom corner from range.

Redfearn’s team rallied, however, with Georgia Walters hitting the bar on 20 minutes with a powerful effort.

Beth Davies’ brilliant double save kept the hosts in it before half-time, thwarting both Primus and Sarah Ewens in quick succession.

Naomi Hartley headed over for the hosts after the break before then having another effort cleared away following Maddy Cusack’s free-kick.

Ewens thought she had scored her sixth of the season at the other end but was ruled offside with 20 minutes to play.

And as the game became stretched, Primus added a second for the Lionesses in the closing stages after being fed in by Jamie-Lee Napier.

