But rather than being a ploy designed to fire his side up ahead of a game they must win in order to guarantee themselves a place in the end of season play-offs, Heckingbottom insisted the gesture is simply designed to show “respect” for the visitors’ title winning achievements.

“We’ll do it,” he said. “And we’ll do it because it’s the right thing to do. Yes, we have got our own agendas going into this. But we also think it’s right and proper to acknowledge what they (Fulham) have done too.”

Sheffield United face Fulham knowing a win will see them reach the play-offs: David Klein / Sportimage

United enter the final round of Championship games ranked fifth in the table; above Luton Town on goal difference and two points in front of seventh-placed Middlesbrough. Millwall, in eighth, can also force themselves into the top six if they beat AFC Bournemouth and teams above them slip up.

Already promoted, Marco Silva’s side ensured they will finish first no matter what happens this lunchtime by thrashing Town 7-0 on Monday. Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Fulham striker, scored his 46th goal of the campaign during that contest.

“There’s no agenda to it,” Heckingbottom continued. “It’s not one of those situations when you do it because you want your own lads to know what it feels like or anything like that. They’re driven enough as it is. They know what’s at stake. We’re not hiding from it. We’re looking forward to it.”