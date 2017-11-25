Sheffield United: 'Blades will be a success' says Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill

Sheffield United's team spirit and playing style will ensure they are successful in the Championship this season, according to Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill.

Cotterill's Blues earned an impressive point at United's Bramall Lane home this evening, when Leon Clarke's goal cancelled out Jeremie Boga's superb first-half strike.

And the manager said: "Sheffield United are on a great run of form, they have a good team spirit and way of playing and you'll always be a success if you have that.

"Bramall Lane is a tough place to come with a big crowd, and in the end it's a really good point for us I'd say."

United looked the better side early on with John Lundstram forcing a save from David Stockdale and Clarke slicing a shot wide. Birmingham scored against the run of play when Jota's corner was only cleared as far as Chelsea loanee Boga, who beat Jamal Blackman with a rasping drive from 25 yards.

Clarke equalised 19 minutes from time with a low shot after receiving the ball from David Brooks.

"It was a wonder goal - an absolute screamer. It was pleasing for Jeremie, who's a really nice lad," Cotterill added.

"If we'd scored a second, I think we would have won the game. I was slightly disappointed with how their goal came about. We think we could have had a free-kick in the build-up to the goal.

"It's going to take time to find out about the new players and integrate them into it. It is inch by inch at the moment and we have just got to keep going forward. If you get a punch on the nose, you've got to keep going forward.

"We have to carry on working hard on the training ground and work hard at the team spirit, making sure that's together, because we'll need it."