Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United played out a tense 0-0 draw against Bournemouth at the weekend, leaving them three points above 7th place Blackburn Rovers.

The top six remains very tight and the Blades will be confident of a spot in the play-offs as they head into the final five matches.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have Reading next, with the Royals sat at the opposite end of the table in 21st place.

They also have Bristol City and Cardiff - both in the bottom half - while their final match of the season against Fulham may prove important.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tigers owner dismisses surprise speculation Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali, has shut down recent speculation that they could sign Mesut Ozil, claiming the former Arsenal playmaker is happy in Turkey. (Hull Live)

2. Cardiff to release ex-Aston Villa ace Cardiff City are set to release Leandro Bacuna this summer. The 30-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Bluebirds since December. (The 72)

3. West Brom star in middle of Premier League tussle Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the free signing of West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away since the Baggies were relegated last season. (The 72)

4. Fulham open talks for £7m rated starlet Fulham are reportedly working on a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, Manor Solomon. The Cottagers will look to splash £7 million on the Israel international to replace the outgoing Fabio Carvalho. (John Percy)