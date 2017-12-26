Sheffield United: ‘Blades were stronger, quicker, hungrier and fitter than us’ admits Sunderland boss Chris Coleman

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman admitted Sheffield United were ‘stronger, quitcker, hungrier and fitter’ than his side in United’s 3-0 victory at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Victory was United's first since November 17, when they took three points at Burton to go top of the Sky Bet Championship, and follows a hard-earned point on Saturday at Aston Villa, where they came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw.

John Lundstram got the ball rolling at Bramall Lane in the 36th minute while Richard Stearman struck just before the hour mark and George Baldock made it three moments later to close out a richly deserved win for the Blades.

And former Wales boss Coleman said: "It is a bitterly disappointing performance. As soon as we went 1-0 down we just accepted a low-level performance from each other.

"It is the first time I have seen from them - when you are in that position it's not anger, it's apathy which is very, very dangerous. So it was a lot of food for thought looking at it.

"Seven games and four weeks I've been here and I have never seen that performance. We haven't won every game but we've been in games but we were never in that game, not really if we are being honest.

"We were up against a Sheffield United team (that were) stronger, quitcker, looked hungrier, fitter.

"So it's simple really - unless we get better or show better than that we aren't going to get away from where we are."