Sheffield United: Blades warned West Bromwich Albion are back to their best ahead of Saturday’s key Championship clash

West Bromwich Albion are "buzzing" ahead of Saturday's game against Sheffield United, former England international Jay Rodriguez insists.

Darren Moore's side moved onto the shoulders of United in the race for Premier League football following last night's victory over Queens Park Rangers, when Jake Livermore scored the winning goal deep into added time.

Rodriguez, who spearheaded the visitors' attack at Loftus Road, said: "It was some feeling. That’s what you work hard for. Those feelings in game and that moment, everyone is buzzing.

"It’s a weird one because now we’ve got to go for recovery and get ready for the game Saturday. That’s where the focus is now."

Second-placed United travel to The Hawthorns (kick-off 5.30pm) a point above West Brom, who consolidated their grip on fourth in West London. Moore's men are one of only three teams to win a Championship fixture at Bramall Lane this term, a feat also achieved by Swansea City and Leeds.

"The lads dug in well, every person in the squad, the staff, everyone sticks together here and that is the outcome that we want," Rodriguez added. "That’s what football is about. We want to carry that feeling on.”