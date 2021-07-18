Sheffield United: Blades taking "precautionary measures" after Covid-19 report

Although a club spokesperson insisted a report claiming two positive cases had been identified within Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad following a recent round of testing is “not entirely accurate”, they refused to dismiss the story out of hand.

Adjusting to life under a new manager and scheduled to return to competitive action on August 7, United will be desperate to prevent their warm-up programme being disrupted by the virus.

The news comes as social distancing restrictions are being relaxed across the country as a whole, although people are still being advised to wear face masks or other protective coverings in crowded spaces and public transport.

Slavisa Jokanovic during Sheffield United's training camp in Spain

United, who recently travelled to Spain for a warm-weather training camp, are set to make their second outing since Jokanovic officially took charge at Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday July 28 before completing their preparations with a friendly against Norwich City 72 hours later.

If members of his squad are forced to self-isolate at home, it would deal a major blow to the Serb’s hopes of ensuring United are in the best possible shape when Birmingham City visit South Yorkshire early next month.

Speaking after beating Gibraltarians Europa Point at their base in Estepona, Jokanovic confirmed United are working on “lots of different things” in order to identify the systems and strategies most likely to help them regain the Premier League status they surrendered last term.