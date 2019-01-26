Sheffield United: Blades take unusual steps to combat 'calming' pink dressing room at Carrow Road ahead of crunch clash with promotion rivals Norwich City

Norwich City's decision to paint Carrow Road's away dressing room pink, supposedly to lower testosterone levels in their opposition, caused a stir when it was revealed at the beginning of this season.

And Sheffield United, who face Daniel Farke's men this afternoon in what could be a crunch clash for automatic promotion to the Premier League, have left nothing to chance ahead of today's 3pm kick off.

Kit man Carl Hopwood posted a video on Instagram showing the dressing room's pink walls papered over with white, although the benches and peg rails were still bright pink.

Motivational images, including one of United celebrating after scoring, are also featured on the walls above United's red and white home kit.

"Pink has an effect, not because it is pink, but because it's linked to childhood experiences," Dr Alexander Latinjak, a lecturer in sport psychology at the University of Suffolk, told the BBC when news of the change emerged.

"If it is true that pink lowers testosterone levels then the coach should know exactly how to use that advantage tactically."