Sheffield United: ‘Blades stars could leave on loan before weekend’ admits Lane chief Chris Wilder

A number of Sheffield United’s squad players could leave Bramall Lane on loan before this weekend’s FA Cup tie at home to Preston, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

Wilder has sanctioned the temporary departures of Ben Heneghan, Samir Carruthers, Nathan Thomas and Caolan Lavery after adding to his squad in the January window, with each player attracting interest from clubs in League One and Two.

And the Blades chief said: “There’s a possibility one or two might leave on loan before Saturday. We’ve openly talked about the four players getting some football, it’s not a secret and they understand that.

“They’re professional footballers and they need to play games, and we need to reduce the squad. We’ve got some top quality fixtures coming up, including Saturday which is an important game for us, because we want to progress.

“Then Aston Villa come to town before we play the leaders Wolves away, then there’s Leeds soon after... it’s a great time to be included with this football club.”

Wilder handed full United debuts to Lee Evans, Ryan Leonard and James Wilson at Norwich on Saturday, with the latter scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win. Fellow new-boy Ricky Holmes was on the bench, but all four are cup-tied for the visit of Alex Neil’s Preston this weekend.