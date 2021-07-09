Sheffield United: Blades star says he is going nowhere

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Europa Point, United’s first outing under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic the midfielder insisted the thought of leaving Bramall Lane had never entered his mind even during the darkest moments of last season.

Although Norwood confessed some of his team mates might see their futures elsewhere - with Sander Berge still expected to depart despite being encouraged to stay by Jokanovic - the former Northern Ireland international said: “Hopefully the club sees value in the group and keeping the core of it together. We understand some players might have different goals and see their careers as being elsewhere. Personally, I see my future at Sheffield United. We want to give it a good crack and try and get back into the Premier League.”

Confessing the previous campaign proved a wretched experience, particularly the weeks surrounding Chris Wilder’s departure, Norwood told journalists from United’s training base in Spain that Jokanovic’s “fresh ideas” and “different approach” has rejuvenated the squad mentally as well as physically.

Oliver Norwood warms up with his team mates last season: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Norwood worked under Jokanovic at Fulham before moving to South Yorkshire, with the Serb recently telling the 30-year-old that he will be an “important” part of his plans going forward.