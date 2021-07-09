Sheffield United: Blades star says he is going nowhere
Oliver Norwood has reaffirmed his commitment to Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Europa Point, United’s first outing under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic the midfielder insisted the thought of leaving Bramall Lane had never entered his mind even during the darkest moments of last season.
Although Norwood confessed some of his team mates might see their futures elsewhere - with Sander Berge still expected to depart despite being encouraged to stay by Jokanovic - the former Northern Ireland international said: “Hopefully the club sees value in the group and keeping the core of it together. We understand some players might have different goals and see their careers as being elsewhere. Personally, I see my future at Sheffield United. We want to give it a good crack and try and get back into the Premier League.”
Confessing the previous campaign proved a wretched experience, particularly the weeks surrounding Chris Wilder’s departure, Norwood told journalists from United’s training base in Spain that Jokanovic’s “fresh ideas” and “different approach” has rejuvenated the squad mentally as well as physically.
Norwood worked under Jokanovic at Fulham before moving to South Yorkshire, with the Serb recently telling the 30-year-old that he will be an “important” part of his plans going forward.
“The first season here for me, when we went up, was great,” Norwood said. “The second one, when we came ninth in the Prem was the same and the third was more difficult. But it was still a really good experience. That’s why I think it’s important we keep the group together.”