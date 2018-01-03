Sheffield United: Blades star John Lundstram's passing stats 'best in Europe'

John Lundstram, the Sheffield United midfielder, made more successful passes than any player in Europe's top five leagues over the last week.

The stats, collated by Sportsdec, show Lundstram made 182 passes this week - more than any player in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1.

Lundstram is also 22 ahead of his nearest challengers in the Championship, Ben Pearson of Preston and Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn.

The former Everton and Oxford midfielder has caught the eye in recent weeks, growing into the role he inherited after Paul Coutts suffered a season-ending broken leg.

“I think John’s been excellent,” Chris Wilder, the United manager, said. “It’s been ridiculous, the hype, over the Paul Coutts situation. This is a young kid, 24-years-old, playing his first batch of games in this division.

“I’ve maintained it all along about John. He’s a young player, he’s a good player and, if you put four or five seasons on him, you’re going to be talking about a top, top player.

“The pressure that’s been heaped on him has been a bit ridiculous to be honest. But he wants the ball. If you ask any footballer, any coach or any manager, that quality is enormous. When the sun is shining, everyone wants to get on the ball. But even when it’s not, he’s one who wants to play.”