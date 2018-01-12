Sheffield United: Blades set to unveil latest new boy as Wilder rues lack of chances in derby

Sheffield United are poised to unveil Ricky Holmes as their fourth new signing of the transfer window.

The Charlton Athletic forward watched last night’s goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday after travelling to South Yorkshire for a medical.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, is a long-standing admirer of the 30-year-old having previously worked with him at Northampton Town and made an unsuccessful bid for his services after leading United to the League One title nine months ago.

Although the deal has yet to be officially completed, Wilder hopes Holmes’ presence will help United translate possession into wins after lamenting their inability to engineer a breakthrough against opponents who saw captain Glenn Loovens sent-off midway through the second-half at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday were playing their first game under new manager Jos Luhukay following Carlos Carvalhal’s departure on Christmas Eve and Wilder, whose team triumphed 4-2 at Hillsborough earlier this season, said: “I congratulate the opposition because they ran around and competed.

“My team runs around every game and that’s a given for a professional footballer.

“I imagine Carlos (now of Swansea City) will be a little disappointed watching that down in South Wales.

“Our lads run around every game and give value to the supporters.”

United entered the game with three new arrivals - Ryan Leonard, Lee Evans and James Wilson - on the bench, although only the latter made his debut as Wilder’s men tried and failed to engineer a breakthrough.

Clayton Donaldson went close, drawing a superb save from Joe Wildsmith, before United goalkeeper Simon Moore also impressed to deny Adam Reach during the closing stages.

“I thought we played okay but okay doesn’t win you games,” Wilder, whose side climb to sixth in the Championship table, said.

“We didn’t do enough, in the last 20 minutes, to show our quality.

“The team, from tee to green, is really good.

“But we should have been picking up more points in the last four games than we have done.”