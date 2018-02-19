Sheffield United: Blades set to be boosted by duo’s return to action

Leon Clarke and Richard Stearman are both available for selection against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night after recovering from illness.

Clarke, Sheffield United’s leading goalscorer this season, missed Friday’s FA Cup tie at Leicester City while his team mate was an unused substitute after being taken unwell before kick-off.

But manager Chris Wilder, speaking at the Steelphalt Academy this morning, said: “We’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises. We might leave it late in terms of the 18 we pick but we’re in good nick. The illnesses are alright. Leon has trained and Richard has trained. We were in Sunday so there’s no problem with those.”

Wales international David Brooks made his long-awaited return to senior action at the King Power Stadium after being diagnosed with glandular fever before Christmas.

Confirming neither he nor goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who recently underwent treatment for a groin injury, had suffered any adverse reactions, Wilder added: “Brooksy obviously came through Friday night, Jamal came through Friday night. There’s a good atmosphere around the place.”