Sheffield United: Blades set for double injury boost for West Brom clash as boss Wilder admits ‘I've got some tough decisions to make’

Sheffield United expect injured duo Jack O'Connell and George Baldock to be back in contention for this weekend's trip to West Bromwich Albion after manager Chris Wilder welcomed “some difficult decisions" ahead of the key clash.

United will also have Chris Basham available again for the trip to the Hawthorns after he completed his two-match suspension, while Wilder could be boosted by the availability of O’Connell and Baldock as the Blades prepare to face one of their rivals for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

O’Connell missed United's wins over Middlesbrough and Reading with a hamstring strain, ending his long run of consecutive league appearances, while Baldock was withdrawn against Boro after suffering a calf injury.

The likes of Scott Hogan, Martin Cranie and Gary Madine all caught the eye after Wilder opted to shuffle his pack for the 4-0 win over Reading and ahead of the meeting with Darren Moore's fourth-placed Albion, Wilder said: “We're in the race and want to keep it going, but we're not looking too far ahead.

“West Brom have come out of the Premier League, with all the benefits that comes with it, and have kept the majority of the squad while adding to it, as well.

“It's a huge challenge for us but there's a lot of football to be played. There'll be some highs, like the week just gone, and some low moments too like at Aston Villa away.

“It's how we can recover from those low points and get over them, and drive on the high points, that’ll be key for us.”

Midfielder Oliver Norwood is walking a tightrope ahead of the game at the Hawthorns, as a yellow card will rule him out of the Steel City Derby against Wednesday early next month.

“All I can do is ask the players to give me everything,” the Blades boss added.“I'm the biggest supporter of this group that there is, and I have some difficult decisions to make. That's how it is, they all get on with it and no matter who starts and who comes off the bench on Saturday, I feel we're growing and enjoying the challenge.

“We deserve to be where we are and now we've got to drive it on.”