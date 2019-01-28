Sheffield United: Blades reject bid for key man John Fleck amidst reported West Ham United interest

Sheffield United will reject a bid they have received for their key midfielder John Fleck, The Star can reveal.

Speculation this afternoon suggested that Fleck was the subject of interest from Premier League club West Ham United, and that a £4m bid would be tabled.

John Fleck

But The Star understands that while a bid HAS been received for the Scottish midfielder, it will be rejected as the Blades look to keep one of their prized assets as they battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Fleck, aged 27, only signed a new long-term contract at Bramall Lane in September 2017 and was recently called up to the senior Scotland squad for the first time.

Speaking to the media earlier this month, Fleck described United as a "fantastic club" and added: "When you sign a long-term contract you have to uproot everything, your family. It’s all or nothing. I took that step when I first moved here and it’s worked out great so far.

"It’s pretty similar to Glasgow, some places are nice, some places are rough. I enjoy going out for a coffee with the boys, it’s nice.

"Where I live there’s a mix of Sheffield Wednesday and United fans. The next door neighbours, top people by the way, are one of each. You can get a bit of stick, but I am used to that as a young boy growing up in Glasgow. It’s all fun and games. It’s probably a little bit easier, to be fair, but the banter is good."

Fleck arrived at United on a free transfer from Coventry City, and helped them win the League One title in his first season before establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Championship.