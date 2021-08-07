Sheffield United: Blades plan to unleash their firepower on the Championship

The Serb, who takes charge of his first competitive fixture since arriving at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City tonight, has inherited a squad containing a number of centre-forwards proven at Championship level.

Although United struggled for goals en route to relegation from the Premier League last season, the overwhelming majority of their strikers are proven in the second tier.

That, coupled with Jokanovic’s preference for high-intensity football, has convinced United they should look to impose themselves on opponents rather than adopt a more circumspect approach.

Sheffield United's new manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We want to be on the front foot and we want to be attacking,” Egan, the United centre-half, said. “It’s going to be an exciting challenge, and we want to attack it.

“We have the hunger and the desire to start it well.”

Despite the travails of last term, United return to the second tier with a frontline which should be the envy of most other teams in the division. David McGoldrick was on target 15 times during United’s promotion winning campaign two years ago, while Billy Sharp netted on 23 occasions. Like Oli McBurnie, who scored 22 goals during his final season with Swansea City, Sharp is close to a return to fitness following injury.

Lys Mousset, on target three times in United’s two warm-up matches, has the qualities required to be devastating at Championship level. Rhian Brewster is yet to open his account since completing a record breaking move from Liverpool in October. But he was prolific during a loan spell at Swansea before heading to South Yorkshire.

John Egan says Sheffield United are ready for their new season, which begins against Birmingham City tonight: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We’re just looking forward to playing how we know we can play,” Egan said. “We’ve improved and we’re trying to improve every single day.”

The visit of Lee Bowyer’s side also marks the return of full crowds to stadia. That is also likely to have influenced United’s strategy, as they attempt to utilise the passion of their support.