After suffering a number of set-backs in his search for defensive reinforcements, Heckingbottom has until Monday to try and bring in cover for Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson.

With Ben Davies set to miss tomorrow evening’s game against Peterborough, they are the only three central defenders at Heckingbottom’s disposal.

Ben Davies in action for Sheffield United during their win over Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

But with United set to contest seven matches in February following a series of postponements over Christmas and New Year, Heckingbottom is concerned that injury, suspension or a Covid-19 outbreak could leave him short of options during a critical period of the campaign.

“I’m not panicking,” he said. “The players are performing great. Still as it stands, we can have players taken away from us for a few days. In February, if we lose a player for a few days then that can be two games and we can ill afford that.”

On-loan from Liverpool, news that Davies took part in training yesterday could not have come at a better time for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff. But the 26-year-old, who has not featured since December 4th’s win over Cardiff City, will not be available for selection at London Road.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United travel to Cambridgeshire hoping to record their fifth win in seven Championship outings since Heckingbottom’s appointment.