Sheffield United: Blades placed on transfer alert as Liverpool defender resumes training
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has reiterated why it is important the club try and sign a new centre-half before Monday’s transfer deadline, admitting he can ill-afford to lose any more players ahead of a month which could decide if promotion is a realistic possibility.
After suffering a number of set-backs in his search for defensive reinforcements, Heckingbottom has until Monday to try and bring in cover for Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson.
With Ben Davies set to miss tomorrow evening’s game against Peterborough, they are the only three central defenders at Heckingbottom’s disposal.
But with United set to contest seven matches in February following a series of postponements over Christmas and New Year, Heckingbottom is concerned that injury, suspension or a Covid-19 outbreak could leave him short of options during a critical period of the campaign.
“I’m not panicking,” he said. “The players are performing great. Still as it stands, we can have players taken away from us for a few days. In February, if we lose a player for a few days then that can be two games and we can ill afford that.”
On-loan from Liverpool, news that Davies took part in training yesterday could not have come at a better time for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff. But the 26-year-old, who has not featured since December 4th’s win over Cardiff City, will not be available for selection at London Road.
United travel to Cambridgeshire hoping to record their fifth win in seven Championship outings since Heckingbottom’s appointment.
“Ben trained, not for all of the session, but he was involved for some of it.” he said.