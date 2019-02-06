Sheffield United: Blades' Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson 'a target for Bayern Munich and Juventus' as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal - reports

Sheffield United's Manchester United loanee, Dean Henderson, is a target for European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus, according to an ESPN report today.

Sources have told ESPN FC that the two European heavyweights, as well as the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Arenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring Henderson's progress after a successful season on loan with Chris Wilder's United.

The England U21 international signed a two-year deal at Old Trafford, with an option for another 12-month extension in the club's favour, last summer, after impressing on loan at Shrewsbury. Henderson was named in the League One team of the year after helping Paul Hurst's men reach the play-off final, where they were beaten on penalties by Rotherham United.

Henderson has played every league minute for United this season, keeping ten clean sheets. He is expected to once again feature between the posts on Friday evening when United travel to Aston Villa.

Henderson is highly rated by Old Trafford coaching staff, but is currently behind David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant. Negotiations are underway with De Gea over a new contract.