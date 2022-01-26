Heckingbottom is expected to use the loan market to address one of the potential issues he has identified within United’s squad, as coaching staff look to mount a serious push for promotion.

Davies’ arrival from Stoke City provides much needed competition and cover for Wes Foderingham, following Robin Olsen’s decision to cut short his stay in South Yorkshire.

But United, who are understood to be monitoring Liverpool duo Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips after missing out on Scotland international John Souttar, still want to bolster a rearguard left exposed by Jack O’Connell’s on-going fitness issues and Ben Davies’ positive test for Covid-19.

Jurgen Klopp, Heckingbottom’s counterpart at Anfield, is believed to be prepared to let Williams and Phillips depart in order to play more first team football.

However, with Phillips attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs. United view Williams as a more realistic option. He was recently recalled from a spell with their Championship rivals Swansea City, although representatives acting on Heckingbottom’s behalf are continuing to monitor Phillips’ situation.

Davies, aged 29, has agreed to join United until the end of the season after leaving the bet365 Stadium.

“I’ve known Adam a number of years and I’m well aware of his capabilities,” said Heckingbottom, who previously worked with the Wales international at Barnsley.

With Davies expected to be offered a longer term contract over the summer, Heckingbottom is now attempting to step-up United’s search for defensive reinforcements before the window closes on Monday.