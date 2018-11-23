Sheffield United: Blades loanee Harvey Gilmour scoops EFL award

Sheffield United loanee Harvey Gilmour has been awarded the EFL’s young player of the month award for October for his performances at Tranmere Rovers.

The 19-year-old, who joined the League Two side at the start of the campaign on half-season loan, scored a brace against Morecambe to snatch a late 4-3 victory in October.

Gilmour’s first ever senior appearance came for Rovers in August and he has been playing regularly for Micky Mellon’s side since.

After scoring the 89th minute winner for Tranmere, Gilmour told BBC Sport: “That's when I realised all this was real, especially after scoring the winning goal in front of all the fans.

"I got back onto the coach home and sat on my phone and I got notification after notification.

"It's hard to put into words just how good that feeling is but I've been dreaming about it since I was a little kid and scoring two goals was massive for me.

Harvey Gilmour in action for Sheffield United

"The first goal was my first in senior football and to score twice was a surprise to me as much as it was to everyone else."

Gilmour will remain at Prenton Park until January, when he is due to return to his parent club.