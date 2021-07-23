Sheffield United: Blades hopeful of making transfer breakthrough next week, and here's why

With Slavisa Jokanovic expected to focus his attention on the loan market, officials at Bramall Lane have made contact with a number of top-flight sides about the possibility of acquiring players on loan.

Although those approaches have been universally well received, with United still viewed as a desirable destination despite last season’s relegation, the majority were also met with an admission that no decisions will be taken on outgoing deals until later this month.

By then, the majority of players who were involved in the recent European Championships will have returned to training.

Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa: Julian Finney/Getty Images

“The market is slow anyway this summer, but the Euros have put everything back even more,” a source close to United told The Star last night. “Managers in the Prem always want to send out those lads they know can perform in their first teams but who need a little bit more experience.

“There’s also some pro’s at the other end of the spectrum, who aren’t going to play but are still quality performers and need football.

“But because of the Euro’s, everyone who had a lot of people involved are going to want to see what sort of shape their boys come back in before doing anything concrete.”