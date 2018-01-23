Sheffield United: Blades' home clash against Aston Villa to be screened live on Sky Sports

Have your say

Sky Sports have today announced that Sheffield United's rearranged fixture at home to Aston Villa will be screened live.

The kick-off time for next Tuesday's match remains 7.45pm as previously advertised.

It will be the eighth league match this season involving the Blades to be broadcast live.

Of United's next six leagues games four of therm will be live on Sky Sports.

In addition to the Villa match United's trip to Molyneux to face Wovles on February 3, the home clash with Leeds the following Saturday and the match at Hull City on Friday February 23 will al be on TV.