Sheffield United: Blades ‘have what it takes’ to make top six

Chris Wilder claimed the manner of last night’s victory over Burton Albion demonstrated Sheffield United have the strength of character required to reach the Championship play-offs.

Despite acknowledging they toiled for long periods against Nigel Clough’s relegation-threatened side, Wilder insisted the fact United “found a way to win” actually underlined their promotion credentials.

Wilder, speaking after goals from Enda Stevens and substitute David Brooks saw the hosts move to within two points of sixth-placed Middlesbrough with nine matches remaining, admitted: “There have been countless games this season we’d have got something out of if we’d have taken our chances. We took our chances out there.

“Of course, like everyone else, I want to see us perform well. But I’m not daft enough to think that, especially at this stage of the season, that’s the ‘be all and end all’ of the matter.

“You’ve also got to get results and that’s what we’ve done.

“The best teams always find a way to win.

“We found a way to win out there.”

United climbed to seventh in the table when Brooks doubled their lead after Enda Stevens had earlier opened his account for the club.

But with Jamal Blackman twice denying Albion’s Lloyd Dyer, it was not until the Wales international doubled their advantage that United took charge with Lee Evans striking the crossbar and John Fleck forcing a superb save from Stephen Bywater.

“We always knew that was going to be difficult, especially because their manager was coming back here,” Wilder, referring to his opposite number and predecessor Nigel Clough, said.

“They’ve got nothing to lose and they’ll take points off people between now and the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they take enough to stay-up.

“But we did what we had to and that was key. There have been times when I’ve been wondering how we’ve not won a game given how we’ve played so it’s important to be able to come through situations like that.

“I thought second-half we were much better in terms of our passing and tempo.”