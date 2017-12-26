Sheffield United: Blades have their swagger back roars boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder said his Sheffield United side had "got a little bit of the old swagger back" after they claimed their first win in seven games with a 3-0 demolition of Sunderland.

Victory was United's first since November 17, when they took three points at Burton to go top of the Championship, and follows a hard-earned point on Saturday at Aston Villa, where they came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw.

John Lundstram got the ball rolling at Bramall Lane in the 36th minute while Richard Stearman struck just before the hour mark and George Baldock made it three moments later to close out a richly deserved win for the Blades.

Wilder said: "I've put them under a bit of pressure recently and we have slipped our standards but I thought that the performance at Villa Park, coming back from 2-0 down, spoke volumes about what they are about really.

"We've had a big hole in our team with the likes of David Brooks), Mark Duffy, Paul Coutts and John Fleck missing.

"I thought the players' performance at Villa Park was absolutely outstanding - their attitude and the courage to get themselves off the canvas to get a big result.

"I believe it was a big result, not the biggest point in Sheffield United's history, but I thought it was a big step forward and it was important we carried it on today.

"And we did and we got a little bit of the old swagger back that has seen us produce those type of performances in the first half of the season."