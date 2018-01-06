Sheffield United: Blades have no concerns over Ryan Leonard signing delay

Sheffield United expect to confirm the signing of Ryan Leonard from Southend on Monday.

Because of the timing of the midfielder’s arrival in South Yorkshire last night, certain aspects of his medical were impossible to perform.

The 25-year-old could make his United debut against Sheffield Wednesday next week after provisionally agreeing personal terms at Bramall Lane.

Southend confirmed yesterday that they had agreed a deal with United, concluding the longest running transfer saga of Wilder’s 20 month reign, after United first expressed their interest in Leonard during the close season.

Although Southend refused to accept their initial bid, which was believed to involve a series of staged payments, a combination of Wilder’s persistence and Leonard’s determination to push through the move eventually forced the League One club’s hand.

Indeed, a spokesperson for Roots Hall, admitted it was his “dream” to join United after nearly seven years in Essex. Leonard, who can also operate at centre-half, made 265 appearances for Southend after leaving Plymouth.