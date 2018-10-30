Sheffield United: Blades ‘have enough’ to replace suspended Chris Basham at Forest, says Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insists his side "have enough" to go into Saturday's clash with promotion rivals Nottingham Forest after admitting Chris Basham's suspension "opens it up" for other players in his squad.

Basham, one of United's most consistent performers this season on their way to the top of the Championship table, will miss Saturday's trip to the City Ground after picking up his fifth caution of the season during last weekend's 4-2 win over Wigan Athletic.

Although the caution does mean he'll be eligible for next Friday's Steel City Derby again Wednesday - only David McGoldrick is in danger of missing that game with a booking at Forest - it does give Wilder something of a headache this weekend when they travel to face Aitor Karanka's big-spending Forest, who are six points and six places behind them in the Championship table.

"We make tackles," Wilder said, when asked for his view on Basham's ban,

"We tell them to make tackles and we understand that with that comes bookings and suspensions. It's part of the game. Without Bash, we have enough to go into next week at Forest.

"It opens it up for other players but we are still learning as a staff... what changes to make, and how many."

Wilder's decision over Basham’s replacement could be made more straightforward if John Egan recovers from the injury that kept him out of the Wigan game.

McGoldrick goes into the meeting against his old club Forest on four bookings, and will be banned for the derby if he picks up another on Saturday.