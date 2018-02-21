Sheffield United: Blades had best average attendance in 2016/17 - higher than 17 Championship clubs - according to EFL figures

Sheffield United's League One title-winning campaign saw them finish the season with a higher average attendance than 17 Championship clubs, newly-released figures from the EFL show.

United, who stormed to the title with 100 points, finished the season with an average gate of 21,891 spectators (ahead of 17 Championship clubs), followed by Bradford City (18,247) and Bolton Wanderers (15,194).

They were only one of seven EFL clubs to top 30,000 in a game, with 31,003 packing into Bramall Lane to watch United lift the trophy after beating Chesterfield on the final day of the season.

The figures also show that over 1.7million more fans attended matches across the EFL compared to the 2015/16 season, and the average away following across all 72 EFL clubs also increased for a fourth consecutive year during the 2016/17 season.

The noted increase follows a comprehensive analysis of the submitted gate receipts across all 1,656 matches of an EFL season, and shows that on average over 1,500 supporters travelled to each Sky Bet Championship away game in 2016/17, helping boost the overall EFL average to almost 1,000 an increase of six per cent when compared to 2015/16.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The rise in attendances would only be possible if clubs continued to offer excellent value for money and a matchday experience that appeals to all, whether a home fan or following their team away.

“We can see from the detailed reports that attendances are growing across the board, helping to boost the EFL’s standing against our European counterparts. It is testament to the unique appeal of all 72 EFL clubs, and the important role they play in communities nationwide wide, that the strength in depth of the football pyramid continues to prosper.

“It is also very satisfying to see that the number of away fans attending EFL matches is continuing to increase and I am confident EFL clubs are developing welcoming and positive environments for all football supporters in this country.”