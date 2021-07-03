Sheffield United: Blades forced to abort friendly pre-season reunion with former Sheffield Wednesday chief

The Star understands United, who officially unveiled Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on Friday, had been scheduled to spend the week in Vale de Lobo before facing Braga, now coached by former Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal, in a friendly.

However, with the country now being placed in the UK government’s amber list, United have decided to abort the trip to prevent Jokanovic’s players from being forced to isolate on their return. Several members of Jokanovic’s backroom staff would also have struggled to travel because they have either not received their second dose of vaccine or were injected within the last 14 days.