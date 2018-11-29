Sheffield United: Blades fans encouraged to donate to Foodbank in run up to Christmas

Sheffield United are asking supporters to donate items for a local Foodbank in a week-long initiative to help people in need at Christmas.

From December 10 up to the Blades’ home match against West Brom on December 14, fans are urged to provide food donations for local people who have little or no income in the S2 postcode.

Sheffield United first team players John Egan and Billy Sharp supporting the Foodbank collection.

Sheffield United players, coaches and football management are all behind the project, encouraging fans to support the S2 Foodbank, based close to the club’s Bramall Lane stadium.

Between Monday (Dec 10) and Friday (14 Dec) from 9am to 5pm fans can leave donations at the main reception or club store at Bramall Lane.

Fans can also bring food or cash donations on the night of the match and hand them in at any of the collection points at Cherry St Car Park, the Club store, outside the Cherry Street Main Entrance, outside John St Executive Entrance and the Blades Family Hub (Old Community Hall) near the kop turnstiles on John Street.

A bucket collection on the night of the WBA match will take place, so supporters are asked to donate loose change.

Both the club’s men’s and women’s first teams are getting behind the scheme and some will be visiting to the S2 Foodbank to speak to volunteers and see how the food is distributed.

Sheffield United Operations Director Dave McCarthy said: ‘’Many of us are now busy preparing for Christmas and all its festivities and indulgences, but spare a thought for thousands of people in our community who are filled with dread, wondering how they will manage to put food on the table this Christmas or provide presents for their children and loved ones – let alone keep the gas and electricity running.

“Foodbanks are under huge demand at this time of year, so every donation, be it food or cash, really does help.”

He added: “Everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas and it’s the little things that can really make a difference to individuals and families who would otherwise struggle to make ends meet.

“As well as the food, Foodbanks are trying to provide more holistic support and as such, need funds and donations to achieve both.

“We are encouraging Blades fans to try and make a donation, it could be any kind of food, though items that are traditionally bought at Xmas, be it a Christmas pudding, a selection box, maybe a children’s toy or teenage toiletry gift set would be great.”

The Foodbank is part of a network across Sheffield and is located at St Swithun’s Church, Cary Rd, Manor and Salvation Army, Duke Street, Manor.