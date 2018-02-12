Sheffield United: Blades fan Joe Highfield gets on his bike to Leicester - to keep his word and raise cash for charity

Sheffield United fan Joe Highfield is preparing to get on his bike when the Blades travel to Leicester on Friday evening - and raise cash for charity in the process.

Joe, from Norton, is keeping his word - almost - after promising that, if Blades skipper Billy Sharp scored ten Championship goals this season, he would cycle to the city in which Sharp netted the tenth naked.

As it happened, Sharp reached the landmark at Bramall Lane during United's 2-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday, so 27-year-old Joe is planning to cycle to the King Power Stadium - a journey of around 70 miles, and six hours - on Friday for United's FA Cup tie against the Premier League side.

In doing so, Joe is raising money for the British Heart Foundation after losing a good friend unexpectedly on New Year's Day and Blades boss Chris Wilder has donated £100.

"I made the bet because I didn't think Billy would play at the start of the season," Joe said. "How wrong I was. I didn't realise just how well we were going to do. But I won't be doing it naked... I'll be in the red and white stripes!"

Blades striker Billy Sharp celebrates the first of his two goals against Leeds

Saturday's victory over Paul Heckingbottom's Leeds saw United, who won the League One title last season, keep in touch with the play-off places in the Championship.

"I watched United as a kid but I don't go much these days, to be honest," added Joe, who did travel to Malaga with a group of friends to see United's pre-season tour.

"All my pals don't think I'll do it, so I can't back out now. I'd never hear the end of it, since some have already donated. But I don't even own a bike - I'm borrowing one off a mate."

And Joe, who played alongside current Bramall Lane boss Chris Wilder for Sunday League side Brunsmeer Athletic, is backing the Blades to make it a memorable evening on the pitch, too.

Joe Highfield, centre, front row, in Malaga with his mates for United's pre-season tour last summer

"Chris used to manage my dad's side, Bradway, ages ago and I played with his best mate's son," Joe added.

"We were short at Brunsmeer and he helped us out in a few games at the end of the season, while he was Northampton manager. But like most Sunday League sides these days, we folded.

"But he's done an unbelievable job at United. When Nigel Adkins was in charge, I thought we were doomed. I fancy us to get a replay against Leicester, if we keep the same side from the Leeds game. And of course, get a bit of luck."