Sheffield United: Blades expected address David McGoldrick’s contract situation

Sheffield United are expected to accelerate contract talks with David McGoldrick after his impressive start to life at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder's squad travels to Swansea City this weekend second in the Championship table, after McGoldrick's fifth goal in six outings saw them beat Queens Park Rangers three days ago.

With the centre-forward's present deal scheduled to expire at the end of the season, United will be keen to secure the future of one of their most influential players after captain Billy Sharp triggered an extension following the meeting with Steve McClaren's side.

McGoldrick, aged 31, signed a year long agreement with the South Yorkshire club in July following a successful trial period. His effort against Rangers was the former Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest marksman's 10th of the campaign.

"David is doing well, really well, but he knows he's got to keep that up," Wilder said following that win. "He's scoring and that's good to see, even though it's no surprise because we all know he's an intelligent player and what he can bring."

"When you look at his record, I think you've also got to take into account the number of chances the lads are creating." Wilder added. "We're delighted to have him here but, David being David, he'll be the first to tell you it's a team effort."

McGoldrick is tipped to win a recall to the Republic of Ireland squad later this term, after previously being capped six times by his adopted country. Former Town manager Mick McCarthy was appointed as Martin O'Neill's successor by the FAI in November.

Despite an impressive performance from goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst, United were beaten 3-0 in the FA Youth Cup at Derby County tonight.